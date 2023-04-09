Kim Kardashian Doppelganger Who Featured on Drake's Album Cover "Search & Rescue" Revealed

The mystery woman on Drake’s cover art has been revealed. Drake dropped his new single Search & Rescue on Friday, April 7, but it didn’t come without controversy. Not only does the song include a sample of Kim Kardashian’s voice, but the artwork features a Kim K look-alike.

Drake's Search & Rescue cover art, features him wearing a motorcycle helmet next to an unidentified person who looks a LOT like Kim based on her eyes and eyebrow vibes.

Shortly after the Hotline Bling rapper, 36, released the cover art to promote his new track on Thursday, social media users speculated that the mystery woman could possibly be the SKIMS founder herself.

However, TMZ confirmed on Friday that the mystery woman was actually an artist named Lilah who currently boasts over 20k followers on Instagram and just so happens to bare a striking resemblance to the reality TV star. Lilah is a singer and one of Drake’s close friends. Drake has shown Lilah, love, in the past.

During a Twitch interview in December, he said he was listening to her album Atlantis and referred to her as “one of my best friends in the world.”

In Search & Rescue, Drake raps about the difficulties of being an internationally famous superstar trying to find love. “I need someone to be patient with me / Someone to get money with, not take it from me / Look, they don’t even need to be as famous as me / I don’t think I’ll meet them at the places I am,” he raps in the chorus.

For the track, which was released to his eager fans on Friday, Drake sampled a snippet of a conversation between Kim and her mother Kris Jenner discussing the former's divorce from ex, Kanye West.

Around one minute into the tune, Kim could be heard saying, "I didn't come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that." Kris could be heard agreeing and then repeating, "You didn't come this far just to come this far." The mother of four soon jumped back in and stated, "Yep. I saw it on the internet," followed by a small laugh before Drake continued his own lyrics. Fans have also speculated that the sampling could be possibly a jab at the Flashing Lights rapper. The two have notably been a part of a feud in the past.

Kardashian’s name isn’t listed in the credits; however, as Variety points out, it’s highly unlikely that Drake would have used the sample without obtaining her permission first.

Meanwhile, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, contends that assumptions the song is a diss track aimed at West are wrong. “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song,” Graham responded to a TMZ Instagram post on the new song, according to Complex. “Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?”