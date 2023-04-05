Drake Samples Kim Kardashian on New Song as He Seemingly Taunts Kanye West

Drake has reignited his feud with Kanye West by using Kim Kardashian’s audio in his new song Rescue Me! As per a report by Billboard, the In My Feelings rapper, who had a busy weekend performing and entertaining his fans at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, recently trolled Ye by using his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s audio in his new song.

Over the weekend, the rapper's unreleased song, believed to be titled Rescue Me, played on Sound 42's The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio. On the track, he sampled the audio of Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from West in the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, leading fans to believe he is taking aim at the Flashing Lights rapper, 45. "I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that," Kardashian, 42, says on the track, according to a recording obtained by Complex. As fans know, the former couple, who married in 2014 and share four kids, ended up filing for divorce in February 2021.

Drake hasn't announced when the song will be officially released, but producer BNYX has confirmed he's behind the beat. In a tweet, he wrote: "I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look."

Feuding between the two rappers is nothing new as they've often dissed each other through their music and on social media in the past. Most recently, however, Drake reignited the tiff by dissing West in his verse on Trippie Redd's Betrayal in August 2021. "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out) let it go," he rapped. "'Ye ain't changin' s— for me, it's set in stone."

I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look pic.twitter.com/wEBTfBpKkw — BNYX® (@BNYX) March 26, 2023

In response, the Famous rapper allegedly leaked Drake's home address on social media. Then, in September 2021, Drake released Certified Lover Boy and fans were quick to dissect the lyrics, many of which appeared to take aim at West. Though Drake never called out West by name, several lines on multiple songs appear to take digs at him, most notably 7AM on Bridle Path where he mentions the home address incident. "You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media / Isn't that an ironic revelation? / Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / 'Stead of just a post out of desperation," he raps.

Though Kardashian has long denied rumors that she and Drake were romantically involved, Drake seemed to hint at the possibility in a verse on the song Pipe Down, which also appears to allude to his rivalry with West. "Why does your ex think we beefin', is that man alright? / That n– can't even look at me, he fell off twice," he raps. "So much s— I wanted to say, straight to your face / 'Cause you're so two-faced, that I don't know which face."

By the end of the year, however, it seemed that the rappers let bygones be bygones when they came together to perform at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles in November 2021.