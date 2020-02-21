Kara Del Toro Munches On Corn Chips In A Crop Top & Bikini On Instagram

Kara Del Toro turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram on Friday afternoon. In a series of photos on her account, the babe rocked a cropped shirt and a white bikini that left little to the imagination as she ate corn chips on the beach.

The photos showed Kara sitting on a plaid blanket in the sand as she ate a bag of corn chips. In the background, hills and rocks with green trees could be seen, as well as the stunning blue ocean water, which rolled onto the shore in gentle waves. The sun appeared to be setting over the beach as the rays shined down on Kara and bounced off her glowing skin. She looked better than ever in her swimwear look, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kara’s look included an orange, ribbed, long-sleeved crop top with buttons on the front. Kara left most of the skintight shirt unbuttoned to reveal that she skipped a bra underneath. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and looked close to a wardrobe malfunction.

Kara’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a white, thin, V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini sat low on Kara’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Kara finished off the look with a black-and-white baseball cap and a dainty, silver necklace. She appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup, including pink blush and a light pink color on her full lips. Kara’s long, blond hair fell down her back and shoulders in straight strands.

In the first photo, Kara posed on her knees as she smiled for the camera and lifted a chip to her mouth. In other images, she played with the cap on her head, which opened her shirt wider. Finally, in the last photo, Kara rested on her hands and knees and flashed another winning smile.

Kara’s post garnered more than 10,000 likes and just over 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Queen of pics,” one fan said.

“You are gorgeous,” another user wrote.

“Oh my gosh you’re so pretty!” a third fan said.

Kara always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post earlier this week, the babe showed off her beauty in a close-up photo, which her followers loved.