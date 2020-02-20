Instagram Model Iulia Valentina Flaunts Perfect Physique In A Skintight Dress

Romanian model Iulia Valentina recently took to her Instagram page Thursday, February 20, and posted a new update where she showed off her incredible sense of style and her sizzling hot body in the skin-tight dress from Fashion Nova.

In the post, the model rocked a body-hugging white dress that made her look nothing short of stunning. The body-hugging outfit accentuated Iulia’s perfect physique and showed off per perky chest. The dress is made out of ribbed cotton fabric and featured long-sleeves and buttons along the breast area. She was photographed from her thighs up so the rest of the garment was not shown, although it seemed like it was a long dress that reached her ankles.

In the first snap, Iulia slightly leaned her head to the side as she looked into the camera with a smile on her face. Her right hand was up near her face, seemingly tucking some strands away behind her ear, as her other hand rested on her taut stomach.

In the next photo, Iulia leaned on the table, posing diagonally and still facing the camera. Her long, curly blond hair hung over her shoulder, grazing her decolletage. From this angle, the curve of her pert behind was also seen.

The hottie opted for a pair of medium-sized hoop earrings and a dainty cross pendant necklace to ramp up the glamour. She also wore a full face of makeup which included a semi-matte foundation, giving her skin a flawless finish. In addition, Iulia applied a slick of coral-toned lip gloss and matching blush, while she defined her eyebrows and put lots of voluminous mascara.

Iulia decided not to use a geotag with her post, thus leaving the exact location of the photo unknown. In the caption, she informed her 1.2 million followers that she is looking for “home decor” inspirations that she can check for her “new home.”

In just over three hours of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the latest share garnered more than 27,000 likes and over 240 comments. Iulia’s legion of fans flocked to the comments section of the post to compliment her beauty and incredibly toned figure. Some others simply left a flame emoji.

“I need you for my decor, I mean the furniture. Lol. You’re very beautiful Queen,” one follower commented on the post.

“I think you’d be the best home decor ever, a masterpiece that any man would love to arrive home and the first thing to check up on,” a second admirer added.

“A dream girl,” a third social media fan wrote.