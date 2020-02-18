Ayesha Curry Sizzles In A Bikini While Licking Husband Steph

Ayesha and Steph didn't hold back their love for one another in a risque new vacation photo.

Ayesha Curry and her husband, Steph Curry, proved they’re not afraid of a little PDA as they showed their love for one another in a pretty steamy new photo posted to Instagram. The sizzling snap featured the twosome as they flashed some skin in their swimwear during a recent vacation. Ayesha affectionately licked her husband’s forehead while he picked her up and held her straddled around his hips.

The saucy snap was shared to Steph’s Instagram page on February 16 and featured the husband and wife duo — who share three children together — as they appeared to be as loved-up as ever in their risqué pose.

Ayesha looked stunning as she flashed her fit body in her bold bikini look, which was made up of a green-and-black two-piece that put her toned tummy on full show. The bikini top appeared to be a crop style, while the bottoms featured thicker black straps over her hips. Her long, dark hair flowed all the way down her back.

The 30-year-old actress and celebrity chef showed her love for her man and her body confidence as the basketball star held on tight to her booty and looked down at her body. That’s when Ayesha took the opportunity to display her affection for her husband of almost nine years as she licked him on the forehead.

As for Steph, he flashed his own fit and toned body as he went shirtless in a pair of long gray shorts.

Ayesha joked about the basketball star sharing the private moment with his 29.1 million followers when she quipped in the comments that he should’ve “at least popped a filter on this,” along with a frustrated emoji.

But there’s certainly no drama between the twosome, despite the star joking about her disapproval of the post. She added in her comment, “I love you though.”

Other stars to react to the snap included Dwyane Wade, who wrote, “Like that‼️‼️‼️”

Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, commented with a whole lot of love as she shared five yellow heart emoji.

In the caption, Steph sweetly referred to Ayesha as his “one and only” with a heart-eye emoji, revealing that they were enjoying a sunny vacation together.

The hot swimwear snap has received more than 3.4 million likes and over 44,000 comments since the athlete shared it online.

The stunning couple gave fans another peek inside their vacation over the weekend as Steph posted a stunning photo of himself getting some love from his wife.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, in that image, Ayesha planted a kiss on Steph’s cheek as she rocked a fun yellow bikini with a cutout on the chest.