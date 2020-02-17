Aussie Model Madi Edwards Rocks Low-Cut Lace Lingerie In Racy New Photos

Madi Edwards’ most recent social media share has her fans buzzing. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Edwards regularly updates her followers with some seriously sexy photos while clad in incredibly revealing outfits, including lingerie, bikinis, and more. In the most recent share added to her feed, the model stunned in a lacy white number.

In the double-photo update, the social media sensation tagged herself in West Hollywood, California, where she currently resides. For the first photo in the series, the model stood front and center, snapping a sexy selfie in front of the mirror. Turning her head to the side, Edwards showed off her beauty with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She added some gold earrings, rings, and a matching necklace to the look while wearing her long, blond locks down and waved.

The second photo in the series was just as hot as the first, and in that particular image, Edwards rocked a lacy white one piece that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. In the caption of the update, she simply added a broken heart emoji. Since the photos went live on her popular page, they’ve earned the Aussie beauty a ton of attention from fans.

In addition to over 15,000 likes, the post has racked up an impressive amount of comments with over 100 and that number continues to climb. Some Instagrammers took to the post to let Edwards know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more had no words and opted to weigh in with their choice of emoji instead.

“Just gorgeousness. You will do great things,” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“You’re glowing darling,” a second social media user raved.

“Hi Madi! You’re the perfect fit for the Summer intake of influencers, send @zaharaswim a message and mention us,” another account commented on the gorgeous update, adding a few flame emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the blond beauty has sizzled in a scandalous outfit. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner dropped jaws in another smoking hot look, that time in Las Vegas. In the photo, Edwards laid across a couch, showing off her gorgeous figure in a tight white dress that had a few cutouts running up the middle. She also showed off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned legs and that photo racked up a ton of likes and comments.