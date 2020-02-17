Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Wet In Seriously Steamy Shower Photo

The former Victoria's Secret Angel got soaked in a NSFW shot posted to Instagram.

Alessandra Ambrosio got pretty NSFW this Valentine’s Day as she publicly spread some love for her boyfriend, Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a seriously steamy photo to social media which showed the genetically blessed duo as they stripped down and enjoyed an outdoor shower together.

The photo, which can be seen on the lingerie and swimwear model’s Instagram page, showed the mom of two as she left almost nothing to the imagination while cuddling up to her boyfriend of over a year and a half, who was shirtless.

Alessandra ditched the bikini top for the very revealing shot as she placed her left arm around Nicolo’s neck while they share a passionate kiss. She had her right arm up in the air as water poured down on the duo during their steamy shower session.

Both were completely soaked by the water, as Alessandra’s hair was wet and slicked back.

The stunning beauty covered her chest with a red heart she appeared to draw free hand as she got very up close and personal with her man.

In the caption, Alessandra wished her boyfriend and her 10.3 million followers a Happy Valentine’s Day alongside a fire emoji and a red heart emoji.

The star tagged her boyfriend as well as professional photographer Inge Fonteyne in her post.

Inge shared the same snap and a few other outtakes to her own Instagram account and revealed that the steamy moment between the loved-up couple actually went down during a swimwear shoot for Alessandra’s swimwear line, Gal Floripa.

That upload showed that the beauty was wearing a pair of black bikini bottoms on her bottom half. The photographer said that the mom of two was showing off her best model skills for the camera when Nicolo walked by and they couldn’t help but share a passionate kiss in the water, which she snapped.

Alessandra’s Instagram upload has received more than half a million likes since she uploaded it to her account as well as more than 1,800 comments from fans.

“I envy that guy,” one person told the lingerie model in the comments section.

Another called the sizzling shot she shared for the romantic holiday “so hot.”

“Beautiful picture,” a third person commented.

Alessandra regularly puts her stunning model body on show on social media, particularly when it comes to modeling different skimpy bikinis and one-pieces from her own swimwear line.

In one shot shared to Instagram last month, the beauty could be seen while she showed off her headstand skills as she balanced on her head while wearing a tiny white string bikini as she posed alongside her friend and Gal Floripa co-founder Gisele Coria.