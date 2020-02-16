Scottish Model Brooke Lynette Shows Off Cleavage, Squats On The Floor In New Instagram Snap

Scottish model Brooke Lynette, who is popular on Instagram as Miss Brookelyn, took to her page on Sunday, February 16, and shared a hot snap with her 1.1 million fans.

In the pic, the 29-year-old stunner was featured rocking a blue, printed bra that she teamed with a pair of matching trousers. The risqué ensemble allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her taut stomach.

To ramp up the glam, the blond bombshell wore a full face of makeup which included a sand-colored foundation, a nude-pink shade of lipstick, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup by strobing her entire face with a highlighter. The model also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with light-blue polish.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and arms, while she opted for a dainty pendant to keep it simple and elegant. She completed her look with a pair of black, pointed-toe pumps.

To pose for the picture, Brooke – who initially rose to fame as the head ring girl for of the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship – posed against a wall and squatted on the floor, spreading her legs apart. She flashed a soft smile and looked straight into the camera.

The picture was captured in London, United Kingdom, while in the caption, Brookelyn wrote that it is all fun and games till she doesn’t want to play anymore. She also informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the U.K.-based fashion retailer, Pretty Little Thing.

Within four hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 25,000 likes and above 300 comments in which fans and followers praised the model’s beautiful body and sense of style and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Omg, you are on fire!!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh my dayzzzz, you are a stunner,” another user chimed in.

“Oh wow! You’ve broken the internet, GORGEOUS,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s beautiful looks.

“You are so damn hot. Love everything about you.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “my love,” “f*cking hell,” and “sexy babe,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Brooke’s fellow models, celebs, and influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support. These included Lizzie Rovsek and Paula Manzanal.