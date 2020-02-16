Bru Luccas Sizzles In A Black Bandeau & Low-Waisted Jeans, Shows Off New Tattoo

Brazilian bombshell Bru Luccas is known for her incredible curves and rocking body. She frequently teases her fans by sharing photos of herself in skimpy lingerie and trendy outfits. On Sunday, February 16, she shared a sizzling hot image of herself on Instagram wearing an off-the-shoulder top and low-waisted jeans.

Bru’s sexy black bandeau settled perfectly on her ample chest and allowed her to flaunt her impressive cleavage. Paired with denim jeans that sat low on her hips, Bru was also able to show off her taut midriff. The foxy model sported an all-over tan that made her skin look flawless and bronzed to perfection.

While her physical assets were one of the main points of interest in the post, Bru also wanted her 2.4 million followers to check out her brand new tattoo. The camera was too far away to see what the exact tattoo image was, but it appeared to be a three-quarter colorless sleeve on her left arm.

To complete her look, she left her brunette hair down and lightly tousled. She also wore a light layer of makeup, including a bright shade of red lipstick. On her wrist, she wore a pink bracelet; it may have been a wristband from a club or an event.

The stunner didn’t say where the photo was taken, but she appeared to be standing outdoors in the evening or a low-lit room. She stood in front of a plain white wall. The person who took the photo captured the red-eye effect.

Within less than two hours, Bru’s post earned more than 76,000 likes and over 800 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to praise her body and marvelous fashion sense. Dozens of her admirers left their opinion on her new tattoo, with the majority loving it. Several people left lengthy strings of emoji containing everything from flowers to hearts to flames.

“My future wife,” one fan joked.

“Went from a 10 to a 100,” gushed another user, adding a heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“What does your tattoo consist of???” asked a third admirer.

“YASSSS GET MORE!” wrote a fourth person, inserting a thumbs up emoji to their message.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Bru had shared a saucy snap of herself wearing a revealing yellow bikini. The model pulled on her straps to press her breasts together even more and gave her fans an impressive view of her tremendous cleavage. That photo accumulated over 151,000 likes.