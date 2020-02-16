Cosplay Model Liz Katz Dances In Bat Print Pants And Tiny Top, Says It’s Going To Be A ‘Long Night’

Liz revealed the name of the song that she was dancing to.

Cosplay model Liz Katz performed a short dance in bat-patterned pants on Saturday night. The popular cosplayer usually keeps her fans entertained by dressing up like their favorite characters from video games, anime, movies, and comic books. However, she occasionally mixes thing up by sporting comfy loungewear and putting on a performance.

In her latest video, the blond bombshell was rocking a tiny, dark gray crop top. The shirt had thin spaghetti straps and a low scoop neck that put her ample cleavage on full display. She was also sporting a pair of loose-fitting, orange drawstring pants that featured a cute, black bat-print pattern. The pajama-style bottoms had a Halloween vibe. On her feet, she wore a pair of black fur-lined boots that looked warm and cozy.

Liz had her long, blond hair pulled back in a messy folded-over ponytail. Two short tendrils had escaped to frame her face. The model didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup.

Liz’s video was filmed in front of her bathroom counter. The clip began with a shot of the model bending over in front of the camera and looking into it. This provided a closer view of her voluptuous cleavage. She then crouched down, got on her knees, and spread her legs. She rolled her hips and neck around as she kept her eyes focused on the camera. She had an intense, seductive look on her face while she was performing her teasing dance. However, she immediately softened her expression at the end of the video.

In the caption of her post, Liz wrote that it was going to be a “long night” for her.

Liz’s response to one of her Instagram followers seemed to explain her caption. A fan had written that he was caring for his mother because she was sick with the flu.

“I was down for a week with it. Now I have to catch up on work at night,” Liz replied.

Another follower asked Liz for the name of the song playing in her video. She revealed that it was “Howling at Nothing” by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Liz also responded to a social media user who complained about the filter she had used on her video, which gave it a grainy, retro look.

“I’m so drunk right now that the filter hurts my eyes more than it’s sexy,” the commenter wrote.

“It’s trying to hack your brain!!!! You’re onto it!” Liz replied.

While she was wearing bat pants in her dance video, one of her latest costume creations was a member of Batman’s rogues gallery. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Liz dressed up in a replica of one of the colorful outfits that Harley Quinn wears in the new Birds of Prey movie.