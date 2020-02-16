‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Smolders In Lacy Bra And Stockings For Valentine’s Day Photo

Hailey Clauson shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in honor of Valentine’s Day, and her 558,000 fans are loving the result.

On Friday, February 14, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a snippet from a photo shoot that saw her smoldering in underwear that left little to the imagination.

Clauson sat on a metal and wood stool with her legs wide on either side, in a flirty pose. The model tilted her head back as she opened her elbows to the sides. Clauson did not add a geotag to her post or indicate her location in the caption. In her caption, the bombshell wished her fans a happy Valentine’s Day.

The California beauty rocked an all-black ensemble that contrasted with her pale skin tone and light hair. On her upper body, the model had on a bra in lace that gave it a semi-sheer quality. The bra also had two adjustable straps that went over her shoulders and featured an underwire structure that pushed against Clauson’s chest, helping accentuate her cleavage.

Clauson teamed her bra with a pair of semi-sheer black stockings that sat just above her bellybutton, showcasing her slender midsection and toned upper abs. The swimsuit model appeared to wear nothing else over her tights.

Clauson also wore a long faux leather jacket over her underwear. For the photo, she was captured grabbing onto the fronts of the jacket and pulling them to the sides, as if she were taking it off. The model did not share where her outfit is from.

The swimsuit model wore her blond hair styled down in natural waves that fell onto her shoulders. Clauson was photographed with her head turned dramatically to the left, causing her hair to fall over her face.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans. Within a day of being published, the photo has attracted more than 5,600 likes and upwards of 100 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day and to praise her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“You look so beautiful,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a double pink heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

“[N]ow that’s my color,” replied another fan, including a string of fire emoji with the words.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a third fan chimed in.