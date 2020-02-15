Alexis Ren Poses Topless In Thigh-High Boots For Stunning Snapshot

Alexis was also rocking a garment with a thong back.

Brunette bombshell Alexis Ren sent her fans into a frenzy with her latest social media upload. On Saturday, the stunning 23-year-old model took to Instagram to share the results of a steamy photo shoot with her 13.9 million followers, and her all-black ensemble left little to the imagination.

Alexis was pictured rocking what appeared to be a bodysuit with a thong back. However, she was wearing the top half of the garment pulled down so that it was scrunched up around her slender waist. The only other clothing items she was sporting were a pair of sexy thigh-high boots. They were constructed out of textured leather or faux leather, and they featured thin stiletto heels and pointed toes.

Alexis was wearing her straight, chocolate-colored tresses parted to the side so that her hair partially covered her right eye. Her slightly untamed mane also tumbled down her bare back, hitting her in the middle of her torso.

For her beauty look, the model sported shimmery bronze eye shadow and nude matte lipstick. Her flawless skin had a dewy glow.

Alexis was posing crouched down on the ground, which drew attention to her round, peachy backside. Her right foot was positioned underneath her, while her left foot was further forward. She had her right elbow resting on her left knee, and her chin resting on her right hand. She was using her left upper arm to partially cover up her exposed chest. However, she didn’t try to hide the black rose tattoo on her side from view. The body art depicted one of the flowers in full bloom, and its stem followed the curve of Alexis’ breast.

Alexis had her head tilted back and angled toward the camera. She was gazing into its lens with a sultry look on her face.

The dark-haired beauty didn’t reveal the purpose of her steamy photo shoot, but she used a tag to identify her photographer as Melissa Cartagena.

Over the course of an hour, Alexis’ amorous Instagram followers pressed the “like” button on her post over 266,000 times.

“Literally the prettiest person I’ve ever seen,” read one response to her photo.

“Actual goddess on this earth,” gushed another fan.

“Poor lil girl, doesn’t have enough clothes to wear,” quipped a third commenter.

“Such a muse,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Unfortunately for the fans who responded to Alexis’ photo by begging for her hand in marriage, the former Dancing with the Stars competitor is very much taken. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she made an appearance on the Instagram page of her famous boyfriend, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo, last month. Alexis was pictured licking Noah’s face.