Sharia Bryant Washington: Who Is Kobe Bryant’s Older Sister?

Kobe Bryant‘s oldest sister is named Sharia Bryant Washington.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend, who died with his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven other victims in a helicopter crash in California, was the baby brother to his two sisters Sharia, 43, and Shaya, 42.

On behalf of the Bryant family, Sharia posted a heartbreaking message to Instagram following her famous brother’s death.

“We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed,” she wrote in part.

Sharia lives in Las Vegas and is the mother to two daughters and a son, according to In Touch Weekly. She is married to Jerrod Washington.

Sharia Works As A Sales Director

Sharia’s Instagram bio reveals she has worked as a personal trainer at LV Fit Body Boot Camp. She currently holds the title of Director of Corporate Sales and Partnerships for SUN50, a sun protection solutions company.

In her work bio, Sharia describes herself as “a former Division one, NCAA athlete with over 20 years of coaching experience and a NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine) Certified Personal Trainer.” Sharia added that her passion is working with young women in sports.

She is also the co-founder of the Serve Receive Foundation in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She Graduated From Temple University & Played Volleyball In College

Sharia Bryant attended college in Philadelphia and graduated from Temple University’s Fox School of Business in 1998, per Temple News.com. She also played on the school’s volleyball team from 1993-97 and was an Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team member in 1997. Sharia was named MVP of the 1997 Atlantic 10 Championship-winning team and is ranked as eighth all-time in career kills for the Temple Owls, with 1,403 points.

Kobe’s eldest daughter, Natalia, shares her aunt’s love for volleyball and currently plays for her high school.

Sharia Had Her Brother’s Back During A Legal Battle With Their Parents

Amid a heartbreaking family feud, Sharia supported her brother when Kobe filed a 2013 lawsuit against his parents, Joe and Pamela Bryant, when they attempted to sell a large collection of his sports and personal memorabilia at an auction.

Sharia revealed that she “frequently” heard her mother talk about how the family could “make money on items associated with Kobe,” per USA Today. Sharia also said she once stored some of her brother’s belongings in her garage but then returned the items to him because their mother had access to the garage and she feared “that she would try to sell that memorabilia.”

The lawsuit ended with an apology from Kobe’s parents, who publicly thanked their son for his generous financial support over the years.

She Remains Close With Kobe’s Wife Vanessa And His Children

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, has received support from Sharia following her husband’s shocking death. While Kobe’s family initially expressed concern over his relationship with the gorgeous Latina and their ages when they married (per the Orlando Sentinel), over the years, that changed. Kobe’s sister Sharia appears to be close to Vanessa and Kobe’s daughters.

Two weeks after Kobe’s death, Vanessa shared a sweet video of their youngest daughter, 8-month-old Capri, as she was being held by Sharia while she tried to stand upright. Vanessa captioned the photo by writing that Capri was playing with her “auntie Ri-Ri.” You can see the video above.