Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Rocks Insanely Short Dress While Announcing Engagement

Anna Nystrom is looking good and feeling spectacular in her latest social media update. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Nystrom has never been shy when it comes to showcasing her killer figure for fans in a wide variety of outfits, including some workout chic looks as well as some scandalous lingerie. In the most recent photo added to her feed, the model sizzled in a shot with her man.

In the caption of the image, the social media sensation tagged her location in Sweden. She explained to her followers that she and her fiance Richard got engaged. She noted that it happened a while ago, but they were taking time to soak up the moment. According to the fitness pro, she figured she would make the announcement on Valentine’s Day since it’s the day of love. In the photo itself, the two posed in front of a set of train tracks, with Anna being held up in the air by her fiance.

The fitness model put her gorgeous figure on display while clad in a tiny dress that hugged all of her curves and hit at her upper thigh while exposing her toned and tanned legs. She added a pair of sky-high high heels to the outfit and wore her long, blond locks down and straight. Richard also looked great, rocking a pair of camo pants as well as a matching button-down shirt. He completed his look with a black cap.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 91,000 likes in addition to well over 900 comments. While some fans commented on the shot to let Nystrom know that she looks amazing, countless others wished her a happy engagement. A few others had no words and opted to comment on the post with emoji instead.

“This is sooo precious!! A huge congratulations to the both of you!” one fan raved.

“Ohh that’s amazing. Congrats, Wish you eternal love,” a second Instagram user gushed in addition to a few pink heart emoji.

“Congratulations. U look beautiful together and your body! Dang!” another follower chimed in.

