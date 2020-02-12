WWE Bombshell Lana Stuns In A Cheeky Silver Bikini During Bahamas Trip

Lana asked her fans for some caption help.

WWE star Lana flaunted her backside in a glittering bikini during her sun-drenched getaway in The Bahamas. The 34-year-old professional female wrestler, whose real name is CJ Perry, has shared multiple vacation photos with her fans, and she’s been pictured rocking tiny two-pieces in many of them. However, all of those snapshots were from the front, while her latest picture provided a back view of her bathing suit.

On Tuesday, Lana took to Instagram to share the tantalizing photo with her 3.6 million followers. “The Ravishing Russian” was rocking a metallic silver bikini with a cheeky back that put her round, pert posterior on full display. Her bottoms also featured black trim and a high waist.

Lana was posing to the side with her backside angled toward the camera. This pose hid most of the front of her two-piece from view. She was only providing a peek at her top’s cups, which appeared to have a molded design. The back of her top featured a thick strap with a hook closure, and her shoulder straps were adjustable.

Lana accessorized her bikini with a pair of matching over-sized earrings. The silver jewelry featured a textured design and thick hoops that almost reached Lana’s shoulders.

The statuesque stunner still had her hair styled in the thick cornrows that she was pictured sporting in her previous photos. Her braids were so long that the tips of her hair reached her peachy derriere.

Lana was looking back over her shoulder at the camera to reveal that she was wearing little or no makeup. The natural beauty was showing off her flawless sun-kissed skin, full nude lips, sparkling eyes, and slightly flushed cheeks. She was standing on shaded balcony in front of a backdrop of tall palm trees. Lana used a geotag to identify the location of her photo as Exuma in The Bahamas.

As of this writing, Lana’s photo has racked up over 150,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Some of her fans responded to her request to caption her picture with two words, but many of them ignored the word limit when remarking on how incredible she looks.

“Nice booty,” read one response to her post.

“Queen!! I need your fitness routine!!” another fan wrote.

“So pretty love the hairstyle suits you really well,” a third commenter remarked.

“So freaking sexy,” gushed another admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lana revealed that her trip to The Bahamas wasn’t just a relaxing vacation. She also did a little work by filming an episode of Bad Ideas with Adam Devine, a new celebrity reality series that will air on the Quibi platform. Lana was rocking the bikini in the video above when she and Workaholics star Adam Devine headed out on a boat to do something that most people would consider a bad idea.