Miami Model Jilissa Zoltko’s Cleavage Spills Out Of Blue Bandeau Bikini

American model and law student Jilissa Zoltko recently posted a smoking hot photo of herself on her Instagram page. The buxom blond has been very active on her social media page lately and has been sharing an array of different looks. Today’s post shows Jilissa in a skimpy blue bikini that showed off her curves.

The 22-year-old was enjoying a beautiful day outdoors, lounging poolside. She propped herself diagonally as she looked straight into the camera and gave a sultry look. She looked smoking hot in the sexy two-piece from AMA Bikinis that popped against her bronzed skin and did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

The model donned a tiny blue bandeau bikini with constellation prints that featured a bandeau-style top that wrapped tight around her chest, leaving plenty of cleavage well on display. The minuscule top barely hides her voluptuous assets, giving her audience a good look at her toned midsection and rock-hard abs as well. Jilissa also wore matching high-legged bikini bottoms that sat up high on her slender hips.

Jilissa wore a full makeup application that included defined eyebrows, thick mascara, bronzer, a hint of peach blush, highlighter, snd matte pink lipstick. She completed the look by painting her manicured nails a nude color. She accessorized with a simple gold bangle and a gold ring. It was not clear if she wore earrings as her luscious locks framed her face, covering her ears. Jilissa wore her long blond hair parted in the. middle and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

In her caption, the stunner mentioned that she is having a contest in partnership with AMA Bikinis. They are “giving away two $200 gift cards” to two lucky fans this Friday, February 14.

Not long after Jilissa shared the new update, her 667,000 Instagram followers immediately took notice. Within 10 hours of posting, the photo garnered over 27,000 likes and more than 950 comments. Many followers flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the model with compliments about her beauty, while other admirers raved about her incredibly toned body. Countless others were left speechless by the sheer display of skin, choosing instead to drop a trail of emoji.

“My literal blue crush, crush,” one follower commented, adding two heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“I would literally do anything to look like you,” another admirer wrote.

“What a stunning babe! Love the bikini! What a gorgeous place you are in! Is this in Miami???” a third social media user chimed in.

“Wow perfect hip structure,” a fourth Instagram fan added.