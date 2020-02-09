Abigail Ratchford Smolders In Red-Hot Lingerie: ‘My Funny Valentine’

Abigail Ratchford left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram upload, posing in a red fringe lingerie set just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The brunette bombshell looked at the camera with bedroom eyes, staring ahead in a seductive fashion. She wore a low-cut, ruby bra with a cutout in the middle, showcasing her ample cleavage. Fringe hung down from the straps and onto the center of the bra, giving the sexy look a slight cowgirl vibe.

She paired the top with a crimson pair of panties that sat high on her hips. Straps hooked onto the side of the underwear, criss-crossing in front, just below her belly button. She jutted out one hip, the fringe dangling on her waist. She sat up straight, slightly arching her back, which flaunted her hourglass figure and toned physique.

She held a red rose delicately in her hand, presumably from the large bouquet of scarlet-colored flowers in the background. Her long nails appeared to be done in a slight French manicure.

Abigail’s jet-black hair tumbled down her back in waves. Her dark brows arched high over her olive green eyes. Her top and bottom lashes were curled and coated with black mascara. She wore kohl liner on her lids and waterline, making the whites of her eyes stand out brightly.

The bronzer brushed on her cheeks made them look contoured and made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was lined with a mocha-colored lip liner, and filled in with the perfect pink gloss.

The model’s 9 million followers loved the look, and rushed to the comment section to compliment Abigail. At the time of this writing, the picture garnered more than 14,000 likes and close to 300 comments in one hour.

“Wooow always so beautiful, you are the goddess of beauty and sensuality, the most perfect creation of heaven,” one follower gushed.

“Queen Abigail,” another fan praised.

“Very graceful and elegant,” wrote a user.

Others just wanted to know if she was available on Valentine’s Day.

“Ummm will you be my valentine?” one asked.

The red lingerie set is Abigail’s most recent sultry photo. In fact, the Pennsylvania-born model often shares seductive images on her Instagram grid and Instagram story.

On Saturday, February 8, she posted a short Boomerang of herself wearing a black lacy bra that emphasized her cleavage. Prior to that, she’s worn everything from sensual bikinis to skimpy clothing, as well as posing completely nude multiple times.