Canadian Bombshell Natalie Gauvreau Goes Nude Beneath New Puffer Jacket For Busty Presentation

Natalie takes a selfie-video baring her busty assets.

Natalie Gauvreau took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her new puffer jacket. While she may have been quite smitten with her winter-proof purchase, her fans loved that Natalie went nude beneath the coat.

The NSFW video shows Natalie wearing a black puffer jacket with a fur collar and pom-poms. It also has a fashionable gold zipper, gold studs, and pockets along the sides. She paired the jacket with a pair of blue pants. However, the jacket did not capture the imagination the way her undergarments, or lack thereof, did.

Natalie chose to show off the jacket and nothing else in the pic. Of course, she may argue that she did not want to detract from her outerwear, but it seems as if she drew attention to her naked body beneath instead.

The busty blonde flaunted her generous breasts and flat stomach when she moved from side-to-side in the clip. Natalie styled her hair in a half-ponytail and strategically placed strands of hair over her nipples and across parts of her cleavage.

The 33-year-old stunner completed her look with a full face of makeup. She wore a defined brow, brown and gray eye-shadow, black eyeliner, and lashings of black mascara for a smoky-eye look. Natalie wore a natural-colored lipstick to accentuate her perfect pout.

It seems as if Natalie couldn’t wait to show off her new attire. In fact, she took to the bathroom to model her new clothes. In the background, one can see the bath and vanity where she poses in front of a mirror.

The Canadian bombshell loves causing a stir. Her racy social media pics are a testament to the fact that she’s one of the more risqué glamor models on the web. She knows how to pique the interest of her fans and keep them coming back for more.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that this particular video clip has already racked up more than 55,000 views and over 2,000 comments in the short time since she first posted it. Natalie has a massive following of 4.3 million people who love keeping up-to-date on the model’s antics.

Natalie’s clip proved to be very popular among her fans. Many posted a variety of emoji on the video, while others let her know how sexy she still is.

In response to her question, a fan opined his thoughts about the jacket.

“It’s nice but it’s what’s on the inside that counts. ❤️???? You’re absolutely beautiful.”

Another follower thought, “Don’t care about the jacket… ❤️”