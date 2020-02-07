Brunette Beauty Gia Macool Exposes Major Cleavage In A Tight Black Gown On Instagram

Gia Macool looked flawless in a tight dress for her latest Instagram photo. The brunette beauty posted the stunning snap to her account on Friday.

In the picture, Gia sizzled in the sheer, black floor-length gown. The dress boasted a low-cut neckline, thick straps, and a ruffled bottom.

The ensemble showcased all of the model’s enviable curves, and highlighted her toned arms, abundant cleavage, tiny waist, and curvy hips in the process.

Gia wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell behind her back. She posed with one arm at her side and her other hand reaching up to grab at the ends of her hair. She accessorized the look with rings on her fingers, small earrings, and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap. The glam look included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink tint on her full lips. She completed the look with a glowing bronzed tan.

In the caption, Gia revealed that the photo was taken in Los Angeles, California. She also offered some inspiring words to her followers, telling them that the only person who can stand in the way of their goals and dreams is themselves.

Meanwhile, many of Gia’s over 1.8 million followers flocked to show their support for the photo. The post earned over 9,800 likes and more than 400 comments in the span of just one hour.

“Perfect insights from beautiful woman that’s got it together,” one of Gia’s followers stated in the comments section.

“I completely agree! We can be better people in this life. I love your positive quotes,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Still haven’t seen a more perfect woman anywhere in the world that can hold a candle to your beauty,” a third social media user told the model.

“That dress is made for a goddess like you,” a fourth comment read.

As many fans already know, Gia’s has no qualms about showing some skin online. The busty model often showcasing her hourglass figure in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia recently went braless in nothing but a pair of black panties and a sheer floral robe. That post was a hit among her fans, racking up over 50,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments to date.