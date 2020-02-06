Gayle King Defends Herself After Snoop Dogg Blasts Her For Asking Kobe Bryant Rape Question In Interview

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie was interviewed by Gayle King on CBS about her longtime friend Kobe Bryant who recently died in a tragic helicopter accident. King has come under fire for asking Leslie questions about Bryant’s sexual assault case during the one on one.

The newswoman reached out to the basketball legend to appear on CBS This Morning and speak about her relationship with Bryant. A clip that has upset some people features King asking about the court case, and how it affects the Lakers legend’s “legacy.”

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated, because of a sexual assault charge, which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?” King asked.

Leslie was quick to defend Bryant and said she never observed him behaving in a disrespectful or aggressive way towards women.

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” the WNBA star replied.

Snoop Dogg is among the people were are angry with King for posing this question. The rapper posted a harshly-worded video reply to King on Twitter.

He said the CBS personality was “outta pocket” and wondered what she gained from asking such questions.

“We expect more from you Gayle…Why ya’ll attacking us? We your people,” the hip hop icon added, “You ain’t coming after f*cking Harvey Wesinstein asking those dumba** questions. How dare you try to tarnishing my motherf*ckin homeboy’s reputation.”

After seeing the backlash online, King posted her own response on Twitter saying she understands why some people are angry, and she would be too if she just saw a clip of that question being asked.

“I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview totally taken out of context,” she said in the video.

King claims to have no knowledge that editors would post the interview that way, and says she is upset with the network for posting the “most salacious part” online and out of context.

The This Morning host says her discussion was a “wide-ranging interview” that included Bryant’s career and mentorship in his post-NBA life, but the charges came up because “that court case has always come up.”

Overall, King says the response of the interview has been positive and that Leslie herself was “OK with the interview.” The newswoman was adamant that there would be an “intense discussion” with the network about posting the clip out of context.

The 65-year-old then recalled the occasions she had met Bryant and described him as “kind” and “warm.” Adding that she is in mourning over his loss as well.

“The last thing I would want to do is disparage him at this particular time and I hope people understand that,” King said.