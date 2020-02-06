Australian Model Olivia Mathers Sizzles On The Beach In A Strapless White Bikini And Body Chain

Olivia Mathers has been tantalizing her 570,000 Instagram followers lately by showing off her incredible bikini body, and her most recent upload certainly followed suit.

On Thursday, the Australian model brought even more heat to her page by sharing a trio of new snaps that were a huge hit with her fans. The babe was seen “wandering the rocks” underneath the golden sun on Palm Beach while a gorgeous view of the white sand and shoreline provided a stunning background to the triple Instagram update.

The scene was nothing short of breathtaking. However, it was Olivia herself that truly captivated her fans by flaunting her flawless figure in a skimpy bikini from White Fox Swim that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The blond beauty looked smoking hot in her itty-bitty white two-piece from the Australian-based brand that popped against her deep, all-over glow. The set included a strapless, bandeau-style top that clung tight around her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the tiny top from every angle. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight as the babe posed for the camera, as was a teasing glimpse of underboob that proved impossible to ignore. A gold ring detail fell in between the swimwear’s minuscule cups, drawing further attention to the model’s busty display.

Olivia sported a pair of matching white bikini bottoms on her lower half that left little to the imagination as well. The number covered up only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased the stunner’s sculpted thighs and toned legs. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Further accentuating the social media sensation’s toned torso was a dainty gold body chain that wrapped loosely around her waist. She also added a set of bangle bracelets and small hoop earrings for a bit more bling. Olivia wore her blond tresses down in the perfect middle part so her locks would fall to frame her face, which was done up with a minimal makeup look that made her natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing the Instagram hottie some love for her latest bikini-clad post. Olivia’s jaw-dropping display has earned nearly 7,000 likes as well as dozens of compliments after just one hour of going live.

“Wow wow wow,” one person wrote.

Another said that Olivia was a “total babe.”

“Omg! Perfection is you!” quipped a third.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the photos, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Olivia has been flooding her followers with eye-popping bikini snaps recently. Just yesterday, the model showed off her impressive physique again in an impossibly tiny, black string bikini that did way more showing than covering up. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the upload more than 30,000 likes.