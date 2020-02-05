Kiki Passo Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini Top While Soaking Up The Sun

Brazilian-born American model Kiki Passo shared a new update to her Instagram feed that left very little to the imagination. On Wednesday, the model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini top and figure-hugging jeans. The snap showed off her incredible figure to her 972,000 Instagram followers.

In the photo, the 22-year-old model was seen rocking a tiny green bikini top that was tied in the center of her voluptuous breasts to draw even more attention to her busty display. The top also featured a plunging neckline that gave her fans a nice look at her ample cleavage. As seen in the photo, the top was so tiny that her assets spilled out of the revealing top.

The Miami bombshell wore a black pair of jeans that were unzipped and showed off her toned midsection and flat abs. The image showed her standing somewhere on the beach, soaking up the sun. She raised her hands as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The stunner went with her signature look when it came to her makeup. which featured defined eyebrows, faux lashes with thick mascara, smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, contour, shimmering highlighter, and pink color on her lips. Her long blond hair hung over her shoulder and was swept by the strong ocean breeze. Kiki kept her accessories minimal with only two dainty necklaces.

In the caption, the model shared with her horde of fans that her new website is up and fans can head over to it to check out “exclusive” content that she never shared on social media. Kiki usually uses a geotag in most of her posts, but this time, she placed a “link in bio” section.

The new Instagram share was a big hit among her followers as it racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 280 comments in just an hour of being live on her account. Many of Kiki’s admirers left compliments for her looks and some other fans raved about her curvaceous figure in the comments section. Others were left speechless at the sheer display of skin and dropped a combination of emoji instead.

“That’s amazing. Congratulations!” one follower commented.

“WOW. You are amazingly gorgeous and stunning,” another admirer gushed, adding a string of heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous body and view,” a third social media user chimed in.

“That top is just begging to be removed. Who needs tops anyway?” a fourth Instagrammer added.