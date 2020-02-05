Blond Bombshell Daisy Keech Goes Braless In Sheer White Tank Top

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing outfit.

On Wednesday, American model Daisy Keech shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos show the stunner basking in the sun on outdoor furniture. In the first image, she struck a seductive pose by pulling back her long locks. She turned her head away from the photographer and looked off into the distance. The 20-year-old altered her position for the following photo by sitting with one of her legs over the arm of the metal chair. She placed her hands on her ankle, as she gazed directly into the camera.

Daisy pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity by opting to go braless in a sheer white cropped tank top from Fashion Nova. She also wore a pair of figure-hugging ribbed gray leggings, leaving little to the imagination. The risque ensemble showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Daisy accessorized the sexy look with numerous rings, a delicate necklace, and black Converse tennis shoes adorned with a flame print.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her hair in tousled waves and wore a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes. In addition, Daisy sported a chic French manicure.

In the caption, the Instagram model quoted lyrics from the song “All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Daisy also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“@daisykeech you are fabulous I LOVE YOU my Angel [sic],” gushed one admirer.

“Looking so very beautiful,” said a different devotee, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“I think you are SEXY and GORGEOUS,” added another commenter.

“[You’re] so pretty it’s insane,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Daisy has not yet responded to the comments.

The post seems to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 115,000 likes.

The social media star is not shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible figure on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a barely-there pink bikini while posing on the beach. That post has been liked over 340,000 times since it was shared.