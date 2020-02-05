Italian Bombshell Eleonora Bertoli Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Instagram model Eleonora Bertoli took to her social media page on Wednesday, February 5, to post a new sizzling hot photo. Her 1 million followers are used to seeing her posing in skimpy outfits, and her latest update did not disappoint. For the new addition, Eleonora rocked an itty-bitty bikini that flaunted all of her assets.

In the photo, the 23-year-old influencer was seen rocking a tiny burgundy-colored two-piece bathing suit that was tied tight in the center of her bosom to draw even more attention to her busty display, though it didn’t need any help getting noticed. The top also featured a low-cut neckline that gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage. It is also important to note that the piece was so small that her voluptuous assets spilled out of the sexy top.

Eleonora wore matching high-cut bottoms that showed off her toned midsection and taut stomach. The picture showed her standing atop a rock near a waterfall. She tugged at her skimpy bikini bottoms as she looked straight into the camera with a smile and a sultry gaze.

Eleonora had her long brunette locks parted to the side and styled in sleek straight strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back. She wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, light brown eyeshadow, contour, a hint of blush, and a pink shade on her lips. She only wore a dainty gold pendant necklace as her only jewelry.

Many of her fans went absolutely wild for the NSFW addition to the model’s Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 24,400 likes and more than 150 comments in just two hours after going live to the popular photo-sharing app, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display. Some of her admirers were left speechless. Instead, they chimed in using a combination of emoji.

“Flawless beauty,” one follower commented, adding a string of flame and red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“A goddess in her natural habitat,” another admirer wrote.

“Goddess in the woods,” a third social media user chimed in.

“You look so amazing, love this capture and figure,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Eleonora posted another daring snapshot to her page. In the photo, the model rocked a bikini set from Ignite, a brand owned by Dan Bilzerian. As she was photographed from her backside, her perky booty was heavily exposed, as well as her sideboob.