Blond Bombshell Sarah Houchens Stretches In A Pair Of Tiny Blue Booty-Baring Shorts

Sarah Houchens showcased her flexibility in a pair of booty-baring shorts for her most recent Instagram upload. The blond bombshell shared the photo with her fans on Monday.

In the sexy snap, Sarah is seen sitting on the floor stretching as she put one leg behind her and had the other leg bent in front of her as she sat on a yoga mat. There is a couch seen in a the background and multiple windows that have bright sunlight streaming in.

Sarah sported a white crop top with thin spaghetti straps and a pair of tiny blue shorts with white trim that barely covered her backside. The scanty outfit put the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, tiny waist, lean legs, and curvy booty on full display.

Sarah wore her long, golden locks pulled up into a sleek ponytail. Her straight strands were pushed over her shoulder as she worked her toned body.

The model also appeared to be wearing a natural makeup look in the shot. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the caption of the photo, Sarah told her fans that they need to give themselves permission to feel safe and confident in their own bodies, and then asked them what activities they do to find balance in their lives.

Of course, many of the model’s 653,000-plus followers went wild for the post, which earned more than 11,000 likes and over 150 comments in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her account.

“Beautiful post babe. I like being present by taking moments to be still and just breathe,” one of Sarah’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Finding gratitude every morning, reading, and taking a moment to find presence through three deep breaths before starting the day,” another fan said.

“Playing music is my go to, personally the guitar tends to be the most naturally expressive instrument for me but they are all great, well said!” a third social media user stated.

“Beauty,” a fourth person simply commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model has been slaying the Instagram game as of late, and delighting fans with her racy photos.

Earlier this week, Sarah Houchens stunned in a black string bikini as she posed on the beach in Tampa, Florida. Her followers also appeared to approved of that upload. The snap has now raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 300 comments.