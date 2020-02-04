Latina Fitness Model Lisa Morales Shows Off Voluptuous Curves In Blinged-Out White String Bikini

Fitness model Lisa Morales stunned her followers in her most recent Instagram share. The Latina babe left very little to the imagination when she bared all her curves in a minuscule bikini on a Miami beach.

The 34-year-old model sent temperatures through the roof in a white bikini with bling detail. Lisa’s gorgeous body was on display as she soaked up the Miami sun while she enjoyed the beautiful beach.

Lisa flaunted her cleavage and bronzed skin in a halter neck white string bikini. The matching pair of bikini panties had bling across its waistband and drew attention to her washboard abs and slim hips. Lisa knows that every inch of her body is perfect because she posed like a woman who commands the world.

The brunette spoiled her followers with two photos in the post. The first pic has her lounging on a sunbed. She sat facing the camera while playing with her hair. Her voluptuous figure was on display as she looked into the distance. In the background, skyscrapers, palm trees, and other daybeds alluded to a dreamy vacation by the sea.

The second image shows a profile view of the bikini babe. She looked over her shoulder and into the camera as she showed off some more skin. Lisa’s thick booty and thighs looked amazing as she strutted her stuff on the beach.

The singer wore very little accessories, opting to only wear her wedding ring and a bangle. She allowed her dark hair to fall in waves down her back and wore a full face of makeup. This included a bold brow, mascara, and nude lipstick on her full mouth.

Lisa’s fans viewed the pic in droves. The entrepreneur has an amazing following of over 2.3 million people. She promotes a healthy lifestyle and often posts uplifting stories.

The glamor model, who is of Cuban descent, sparked some heated comments with this specific snap. While the majority simply posted an appropriate emoji, many took the time to compliment this sultry beauty.

One of the comments reads, “Lisa you’re so beautiful but best of all you’re such a kind, smart, and inspirational human.”

Another fan was rather envious of Lisa’s current location and let her know, “Ooh Miami looks awesome as do you.”

“You are a completely flawless beauty Lisa!” one follower pointed out.

Another loved her outfit and opined, “These are two gorgeous photos and you are looking stunning in that bikini.”