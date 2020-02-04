Blake Shelton Tells Gwen Stefani About Keith Urban ‘Butt Grab’ In Hilarious Video

Blake told Gwen he got 'all kinds of good stuff' at the 2020 Grammys.

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban have a long friendship history as two of the biggest stars in country music – and it turns out the twosome aren’t above a little booty grabbing. In a hilarious video posted to social media, Blake could be seen telling his girlfriend Gwen Stefani about how the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer – who served as his mentor on Season 15 of The Voice – allegedly copped a jokey feel of his behind when they attended the 2020 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

As reported by Country Living, Blake made the confession in an Instagram Stories video which showed the twosome walking hand in hand as they discussed their fun time at the big show.

Blake shared some of his highlights from the event, telling the mom of three, “I got a high five from Smokey Robinson, I got a hug from Shania Twain, I got a hug from Tanya Tucker, I got a butt grab from Keith Urban.”

“I got all kinds of good stuff,” he added.

While it’s not clear if Keith did actually go in for a jokey “grab” of Blake’s booty or if the singer was stretching the truth a little, Gwen admitted that she too had a pretty great time at the event that took place on January 27.

“Yes, same, double, all of it!” the star said as she laughed while walking in the backstage area with her boyfriend.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

Blake then jokingly asked the “Cool” singer, “He grabbed your butt?” before the clip cut off.

The video appeared to be taken as the two were leaving the big award show, which took place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

The two looked loved-up all night and even performed their new duet, “Nobody But You,” on stage.

Gwen had changed her outfit in the backstage clip, as she wasn’t wearing her Grammys red carpet or performance look.

Instead, the social media video showed the beauty as she rocked a pair of light blue denim shorts over a pair of bedazzled black leggings with white cowboy boots. She also kept things very fashion-forward in a black jacket with a black-and-white checkered print on the arms.

While Blake was likely only kidding around about his run-in with Keith, a snap from the event does show the loved-up couple posing together in the backstage area alongside Nicole Kidman‘s husband of around 14 years.

A snap from the Grammys posted to Instagram by Shania Twain showed Gwen standing next to Tanya Tucker as Blake cuddled up to Shania on his right. On the “God’s Country” singer’s left was Keith Urban and the group all flashed big smiles for the camera.

Blake’s made it known multiple times in the past that he’s not above poking a little fun at his friends, though. He most recently took a playful jab at co-stars Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas when he branded the two the “worst coaches” on The Voice.