Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Goes Pantless In ‘Cosy’ Photoshoot

The model looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, February 2, Norwegian model Hilde Osland shared a sizzling snap with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the stunner posing on a bed with a white duvet and a light pink blanket folded at her feet. She sat with her elbow resting on her bent knee. The 32-year-old placed one of her hands on the side of her face, as she gazed into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

Hilde opted to go pantless, wearing only a pastel yellow hooded sweatshirt and fuzzy gray socks adorned with a bear’s face from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble put her long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Hilde’s animal print underwear. The model accessorized the casual look with a delicate gold necklace and numerous earrings.

For the photo, the blond bombshell piled her long locks in a messy bun with a few loose tendrils framing her gorgeous face. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and peachy nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she was having a “cosy morning.” She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes. Many of Hilde’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You do look cosy darling and gorgeous as always,” wrote one fan.

“Lord you’re so pretty so stunning! That smile,” said a different devotee, adding a heart-eye and smiling face emoji to the comment.

“The most sweet and sexy and beautiful girl,” added another commenter.

“I think you’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen you look like an angel you’re smiling like an angel. Too beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to convey their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Hilde is not exactly shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles, that leave little to the imagination. Recently, the digital influencer delighted fans by uploading pictures, in which she wore a figure-hugging sequined dress while at the beach. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.