Damien Williams’ Wife Lilly, Daughter Dillon Helped Support Him To Super Bowl Success

When Damien Williams scored late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl to give the Kansas City Chiefs the lead, there were likely two people cheering a bit louder than everyone else — his wife Lilly and their young daughter, Dillon.

The Chiefs running back was a pivotal part of their Super Bowl win, scoring twice in the last 2:44 of the game to give the Chiefs the lead and then ice the victory. But leading up to the big game, the 27-year-old tailback leaned on his family for support.

As Lilly’s Instagram feed shows, she has been her husband’s biggest supporter this year, cheering him on at games and caring for their growing family in the meantime.

Family has been very important for Williams. After he signed a two-year contract extension in 2018 worth $8.1 million, the first call Williams made was to his mother to share the good news. The Chiefs running back told the Kansas City Star that his family was a big part of him signing a deal to stay with the Chiefs.

“(My mom) came out here, and she says she loved it,” the running back said. “She wants to come back.

“That’s really why I did what I did and chose to do this right now. My family, they love it out here and they see I love it out here as well. So why not get it done?”

Williams has seen that commitment to his family pay off. After starting as mostly a special teams player for the Chiefs, he moved into the role of lead running back after Kareem Hunt’s unexpected release. After that he became a key part of the Chiefs offense, rushing for 498 yards and five touchdowns this season.

With Williams scoring the biggest touchdown in Super Bowl LIV, there will likely be plenty more attention on his family. There were already a number of stories about wife Lilly ahead of the Super Bowl, and her revealing glimpses at the family’s behind-the-scenes life caught new interest with the Chiefs taking the title for the first time in 50 years.

The family may get another chance to party in Miami after Williams propelled the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win.