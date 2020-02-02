Fitness Queen Sommer Ray Flaunts Killer Curves In A Red Sports Bra

American model Sommer Ray is no stranger to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. Sunday afternoon was no exception, as the model took to her Instagram page and treated her 24 million followers to a hot, up-close snap.

In the pic, which can be viewed on Instagram, Sommer could be seen rocking a red sports bra, with the letters “slow kisses” printed on it. The outfit enabled the hottie to provide her fans with a glimpse of her amazing curves.

In keeping with her signature style, she opted for minimal makeup to prove that she is a natural beauty. The application featured a sand-colored foundation, a tinge of pink blusher and a thin coat of mascara. The hottie decided not to wear any lip color to exude simplicity.

In terms of jewelry, Sommer once again opted for a minimalistic approach and decided to wear a delicate gold pendant. The stunner wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves, side-swept them and allowed them to fall freely over her ample bosom.

The model posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. While she struck a side pose in both the images, in the first one, she looked away from the camera and held a strand of her hair in her hands. In the second one, she stared straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

The pictures were captured against a nondescript background and since Sommer did not include a geotag with her post, the place where the photoshoot took place remained undisclosed.

In the caption, the fitness queen said ‘hi’ to her fans and added the letters ‘ily’ which is short for ‘I love you.’

Within 20 minutes of posting, the snap racked up more than 133,000 likes and over 1,200 comments which shows that Sommer is extremely popular on the photo-sharing website and all of her pictures have a high tendency of going viral. Per usual, fans fell in love with the model’s snap and rushed to fill the comments section with numerous compliments as well as countless hearts, kisses, and fire emoji.

“Wow, you just blessed my [Instagram] feed and my eyes,” commented one user.

“How is it possible to be that gorgeous?!” another user questioned.

“Omfg, you’re so stunning. I am speechless,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “extremely beautiful,” “breathtaking,” and “perfection,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her fans, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support.