‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Strapless, Ombre Dress For ‘Cosmo’ Spread

In her most recent Instagram update, Thylane Blondeau stunned in a sexy little dress that proved to be one of her hottest social media shares yet.

As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Blondeau loves to share a wide range of images on her popular page. She often posts a mix of casual and provocative photos — all of which earn the model a ton of attention from fans on a regular basis.

Blondeau looked nothing short of flawless in her latest Instagram post, sitting on two white blocks in a studio with a plain backdrop behind her. She put her amazing figure on display in a strapless, ombre dress that featured different shades of purple and gold throughout the piece. The sexy ensemble also had a high slit in the middle, showcasing the model’s toned legs and trim arms.

Blondeau struck a seductive pose for the shot, placing one hand on her head and resting the other on her leg. To complete the hot little number, the beauty sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. She also wore her long, dark locks down in a slightly messy style.

In the caption of the post, the stunner mentioned that she was part of a spread for Spain’s Cosmopolitan Magazine, thanking the team for all of their hard work.

Although the post has only been live on Blondeau’s Instagram page for a short period of time, it’s already receiving rave reviews.

Proving to be a hit with her fans, Blondeau’s post racked up an impressive 93,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

Countless fans took to the comments section to rave over Blondeau’s beauty and flawless figure, with many others opting to express their admiration for the model with emoji instead of words. A few of the stunner’s Instagram followers also took the opportunity to simply drop a line and tell Blondeau that they are huge fans.

“THY!!! 2020 is YOUR YEAR ALREADY!!!,” wrote one fan, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“How beautiful you are is mind boggling,” commented another Instagram user.

“You’re literally the prettiest girl ever,” gushed a third follower, along with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model snapped a few silly selfies with her friend and beloved Pomeranian pooch. In the shots, the duo rocked some Batman-themed face masks and appeared to be having plenty of fun. Similar to Blondeau’s most recent Instagram post, the snap earned a ton of attention from fans, receiving more than 70,000 likes and upwards of 100 comments.