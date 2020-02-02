Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Leaves Little To The Imagination In Bondage-Inspired Red Lace Lingerie

Norwegian-born model Hilde Osland joined the string of Instagram stars that have kicked off the Valentine’s Day-themed posts with scorching lingerie shoots. The blond bombshell took to social media on Saturday to showcase a sizzling look from Lounge Underwear, wishing fans a “happy weekend” in the best way possible.

Hilde put on a tantalizing display as she posed seductively in front of a sunlit window, one covered by semi-sheer white linen drapes. The 32-year-old stunner wore a provocative red lingerie set, oozing elegance and sex-appeal as she showed off her insane body in the alluring attire. Her graceful figure was framed by the gauzy drapes, emerging as the enticing focus of two very sultry photos that spotlighted her bombshell curves. Hilde’s fiery-red lingerie was the sole splash of color; the snaps captured the model from the knees up, showing no other element of decor save for the white background created by the simple, quaint drapes.

The gorgeous blonde looked every inch the siren in the captivating shots. Hilde showed off her killer curves in a bondage-inspired, three-piece lingerie set, and left little to the imagination in the racy apparel. The risqué outfit was made up of an ultra-revealing balconette bra, a sexy garter belt, and what appeared to be string thong bottoms. All three pieces were adorned with a lace overlay in a delicate floral pattern, which added a touch of refinement to the steamy look. Hilde wore a chic red flower in her hair to match the sweltering attire. She further accessorized with small hoop earrings and a sophisticated gold choker necklace.

Hilde showed off the sexy-chic look in a sultry pose that saw her looking downward with a coy smile as she lifted up both hands to graze the curtain folds. The Instagram hottie put on a busty display, flaunting her deep cleavage in the low-cut balconette bra. The item sported stylish seashell-shaped cups that made for a tempting showcase of her ample bust. Two thin straps crisscrossed over her chest, adorning her generous decolletage and further luring the gaze to her buxom curves.

The same crisscrossed pattern could be observed in the skimpy bottoms, which featured double side straps that intersected over her flat tummy, accentuating her incredibly toned physique. The item had a tiny, slightly ruched, triangle front that was extremely low-cut, showing a surprising amount of skin. The thin straps sat high on Hilde’s sculpted hips, emphasizing her curves.

Just like the other two pieces, the garter belt also sported crisscrossed straps, and added a seriously risqué tone to the chic lingerie. The garment accentuated Hilde’s impossibly tiny waistline, highlighting her hourglass frame. The belt suspenders draped down her lower body, grazing her chiseled thighs.

A swipe to the next slide saw Hilde posing much in the same way. The blond babe let herself be photographed from the side, putting one leg forward and cocking her hip as she rested one hand on her thigh. The stunner continued to coquettishly look downward and slightly parted her lips in a provocative way.

The Norwegian beauty completed the torrid look with an elegant glam. She wore an understated, skin-toned eyeshadow and rocked dramatic faux eyelashes. She plumped up her lips with a glossy peach lipstick, which called attention to her porcelain-like complexion. Her makeup was complete with a touch of blush. Her platinum-blond tresses were styled with a mid-part and fell down her back and over her shoulder in loose waves. Her playful bangs brushed her forehead, drawing the eye to her expertly contoured eyebrows.

As expected, the double update received a lot of love from Hilde’s fans. The post garnered close to 73,000 likes and 1,430 comments in just three hours of going live, as followers couldn’t help gushing over the smoking-hot look.

“That is just an amazing set,” read one message, trailed by a string of sparkling-heart emoji.

“You’re insanely gorgeous. Gives us short women hope,” quipped a second person, leaving a blowing-kiss emoji for the petite model, who stands just 5-feet-3-inches tall.

One fan was particularly curious about the model’s diet and fitness regimen.

“What do you eat and what type of workouts do you do to be in such great shape?” they wrote.

Hilde was gracious enough to reply.