Jennifer Garner Rocks A Fur Stole And Skimpy Undies As She Flashes Plenty Of Bare Skin In A Throwback Photo

Typically a casual dresser, Jennifer Garner rarely gets glammed up for her Instagram snaps. However, that doesn’t mean the “Alias” star is afraid to show other sides of herself, up to and including risque images. On Friday, the acclaimed actress revealed a throwback photo taken for Allure magazine in which she posed while wearing a pair of skimpy undies that fell far below her hips, a fur or faux fur wrap, and — apparently — nothing else.

While implying in the caption that the beautiful thespian does not look like she did back when her social media photo had been taken, Jennifer was definitely at the top of her fame game. She wore the fuzzy stole wrapped around her top half, obscuring her breasts which were probably bare. On the bottom half of her attractive photo, the 47-year-old stunner rocked black-colored briefs styled in the underwear fashion of the time when Jen posed for the picture.

Her makeup was also de rigueur for 2013, the year in which she wore so little for so many magazine readers. Her eyebrows had been plucked thin and her eye makeup was minimal as opposed to how models tend to express themselves in 2020. This was no problem for this woman for whom many have called a natural beauty then, and who still do so these days, too.

In her seven-year-old photo, Jennifer did look flawless as she revealed her naked navel in a shot indicating that the star possesses a flat stomach as well as long and fit limbs. Her arms showed enviable signs of many workouts while her pins were so fit, she was privy to a coveted thigh gap.

About the only messy aspect of the black-and-white photo was Jennifer’s dark hair, which had been pulled back from her face. Still, some tresses strayed from the intended style, falling down in front of her forehead and at her sides in small clumps. Even given these imperfections, the affable star shined bright and beautiful.

As a result, Jennifer’s skimpily dressed Instagram update earned the temptress plenty of attention from among her 7.6 social media followers. Within a day of the post going live, the update was treated to more than 438,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.

Fellow actress Jessica Chastain weighed in on Jen’s latest post.

“What?! Hawt,” she said, adding a fire emoji.

Reese Witherspoon chimed in, too.

“Always bringing the [fire]!” exclaimed the Big Little Lies star.

“Holy smoke. There’s no one like you,” remarked Ione Skye.

“Nice try sister. You look the same and still fit as a fiddle,” stated another Instagram user.