Carrie Underwood’s Son Makes Rare Public Appearance With Dad Mike Fisher At A Hockey Game

4-year-old Isaiah looked adorable as he stepped out in his dad's hometown.

Carrie Underwood‘s 4-year-old son Isaiah made a rare public appearance this week as he stepped out with his dad Mike Fisher at a hockey game in Canada. Though Carrie and former hockey player Mike only rarely share photos and videos online of the adorable youngster for privacy reasons, little Isaiah was front and center as he walked out onto the ice with his dad to drop the puck before a Peterborough Petes game on January 30.

In a sweet video posted to Twitter this week, Isaiah held on tight to his dad’s hand while holding on to a puck in his right hand.

The twosome walked down the red carpet on the ice together as the youngster rocked his Peterborough Petes jersey with a pair of blue jeans. Carrie’s man also kept things pretty casual by sporting a grey hoodie with a padded black jacket and a black baseball cap on his head.

The father/son duo were greeted to big cheers from the crowd while Mike – who famously played for the Ottawa Senators before ending his career at the Nashville Predators – gave out a wave.

The twosome were at the event to see the Petes take on the Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, while it was also a part of the team’s Faith Night. Mike hails from Peterborough, Ontario, and has been very open about his strong Christian faith.

Carrie and Mike’s fans clearly loved getting a look at little Isaiah – who previously threw out the puck at a Nashville Predators hockey game last year – as many shared their thoughts on Twitter.

“Omg so freaking cute,” one fan tweeted after seeing the duo.

Another wrote, “Nothing sweeter, father and son! Proud times!” with a red heart emoji.

“Isaiah is a little cutie and growing so fast. Good to see you Mike,” a third person said.

It’s not clear if Carrie and the couple’s 1-year-old son Jacob made their way to Canada along with the duo, though Mike spoke openly at the game about how important it was for himself and his wife to instil a focus on faith in their children.

“My parents are both solid Christian people and they come from Christian families and that’s kind of a legacy… I’m grateful they passed down to me,” Mike told PTB Today of why he headed home for Faith Night.

“That was important for our family and my wife and I, it’s a huge thing for us so we want to instil [that] the most important thing in your life is having a relationship with the Lord,” he added of himself and Carrie.

Mike and Isaiah’s appearance at the game came shortly after Carrie’s husband gave fans a rare glimpse at their two sons playing on his Instagram page. The photo marked one of only a handful of times the couple has shared a snap of the brothers together.