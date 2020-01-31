Cardi B Poses In A Short, Snakeskin Dress On Instagram From Her ‘Wild’ Night With Offset

Cardi B decided to post a photo on Instagram after she and Offset had a crazy night out.

The “Money” rapper shared a snapshot from her time in Miami on Friday, January 31. In the photo, Cardi is wearing a tight, short snakeskin dress as she poses with her hand on her side. The mother of one looks stunning as she rocks pink and black from head to toe. Her dress also has leather lining throughout, as Cardi seemed to want to go with a dominatrix theme. The dress also has a leather harness around her arms and fits tightly around her chest area. This is allowing her cleavage to be on full display for her millions of Instagram followers.

Cardi also added in sultry accessories for her look. The “Bodak Yellow” lyricist is wearing a thick, leather choker around her neck. She is also wearing black platform heels as she poses for the camera. The straps of the heels tie up to the bottom half of Cardi’s thighs, and the right straps are close to the rapper’s large thigh tattoo.

Cardi’s hair and makeup also look equally as flawless. She added pink highlights to her black hair and added two top knots to the top half of her hair. The rest of the tresses are styled completely straight and stops in the middle of her torso. Cardi also styled her hair in a long bang that is inches away from her eyebrows. Fans of the Grammy winner can see that the light pink color is woven into her bangs as well.

In her caption, Cardi shared that she had a “wild” night on Thursday, January 30. The rapper, along with her husband, Offset, performed at LIV Nightclub in Miami ahead of the 2020 SuperBowl. While the two performed at the club, Hollywood Life reports that Cardi was seen going all out to support her man. The proud wife danced and had her tongue out as Offset gave a rambunctious performance.

Things soon came to a screeching halt after the pair’s next location. Offset reportedly got into a physical altercation with a club-goer after he sprayed champagne all over a Miami strip club. Offset was allegedly upset because the champagne splashed on Cardi. Neither Cardi nor Offset were penalized for their role in the altercation.

Although she had a rough night, Cardi’s fans loved her Miami look. The rapper received more than 1 million likes and more than 12,000 comments from her followers.

“Baddie.” one fan said, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“Yasssss sis SLAY WITH THAT BAWWDYYYYY,” another fan admired.

“Gurl!! U looking like a hot mortal combat girl ???? luv the hair!!!!” screamed a follower.

“You killed this,” another chimed in.