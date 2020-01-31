Candice Swanepoel Poses In Nothing But A Towel In Stunning New Photos

The Victoria's Secret Angel covered herself with a white towel while backstage at a photo shoot.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel sizzled in two hot new shots posted to her Instagram account this week. The lingerie model stunned her 14 million followers with her January 30 social media upload, which showed her sporting nothing but a white towel to cover her torso as she got a little prep in backstage at what appeared to be a photo shoot.

The South African beauty proved once again why she’s one of the most in-demand models in the business right now in the sexy snaps.

The first photo was zoomed in a little closer to her face as Candice gave the camera a very sultry look with a little side-eye while she tilted her head upwards slightly.

The 31-year-old star rocked more natural makeup as her skin glowed, while her long blond hair flowed down past her shoulders as she showed off her bare back.

In the second photo in the two snap upload Candice shared with her millions of fans, the lingerie model tilted her head up a little more and kept her eyes closed while she flashed her million-dollar smile.

In both photos, Candice had the fluffy white towel wrapped around her back and her chest but revealed her toned shoulders to show off some skin.

The beauty appeared to be in the makeup chair backstage at a professional photo shoot. She was surrounded by different beauty products, including plenty of hair stylers such as straighteners and hairdryers, which could be spotted on the desk behind her.

Candice kept things a little secretive and didn’t give much away about what she was up getting to in the caption. She simply captioned the upload with three honeypot emoji to keep fans guessing about her next big project.

But while she was playing coy, fans were clearly pretty impressed by the swimwear designer’s latest glimpse inside her busy model life.

The upload has received more than 288,000 likes in the 12 hours since she posted it and more than 1,200 comments.

“Such a tease!” one person commented of her cryptic new post.

Another wrote, “Angel indeed” with an eye heart emoji to reference Candice’s many years as one of the most notable Victoria’s Secret Angels.

A third comment read, “Loook at herrrrr, she glowssss.”

The mom of two’s latest social media update came shortly after she previously stunned fans earlier this week with a fun video of herself dancing during a recent vacation to Jamaica.

In the short clip she shared with her followers, the supermodel showed off her moves as she spun around at the beach while wearing a skintight black-and-white zebra-print swimsuit from her line, Tropic of C.

Before that, she stunned again when she got soaking wet in an outdoor shower wearing a skimpy red bikini.