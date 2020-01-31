Alexa Dellanos Shares A Smoking Hot Photo Of Herself In A Tight Blue Mini Dress

Alexa Dellanos made her fans go wild on Thursday night when she shared a smoking hot new pic on Instagram.

The jaw-dropping photo was an instant hit with the model’s 1.9 million followers. In the sensual snap, Alexa was seen sitting on the edge of a desk chair inside a room at Univision, likely at the network’s headquarters. Her pet French bulldog slept on a different chair near the door.

Alexa often showcases her killer figure, and her powder blue mini dress did her body a lot of favors. She didn’t specify the designer, but it fit her voluptuous figure like a glove. Held up by thin spaghetti straps, the blonde’s breasts almost popped out of the top. The outline of her nipples was visible beneath, indicating she wasn’t wearing a bra.

The dress was a relatively simple design, but the stunner’s impressive curves made it look like something extra-special. The clingy fabric accentuated Alexa’s narrow midriff, which gave way to her curvy hips and slim thighs. With such a short length, the outfit rode up high when the hottie sat down, revealing her toned legs.

For the shoot, Alexa glammed it up with several accessories, including gold hoop earrings, a ring, and an expensive-looking wristwatch. Her nails were also painted in a shimmering shade of silver. As for her hair, the model left her tousled blond locks cascade down her side. Her expert makeup application included mascara, pink lipstick, blush, and well-sculpted eyebrows.

It didn’t take long for Alexa’s numerous fans to flock to her sexy photograph, within an hour of going live, it racked up more than 16,000 likes. Hundreds of admirers took to her comments section to praise her goddess-like beauty. Several people asked where she got her dress.

“Always beautiful sweatheart,” wrote one person.

“Wifey material for sure,” said a second fan, adding two heart eyes emoji to their remark.

“I love that dress and your eyes are cute,” complimented a third user, inserting multiple blue heart emoji to their comment.

A fourth person gushed that she looked “amazing as always.”

Aside from her regular followers, several of the model’s famous colleagues, including Amanda Diaz, Leli Hernandez, Daisy Marquez, and Naíza, also left compliments on her photo.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Alexa shared a post of herself visiting the trendy Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak. She wore a curve-hugging bodysuit with a midriff cutout that exposed her muscular midsection.