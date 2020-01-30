Bri Teresi Leaves Little To The Imagination In Hot New Topless Shot: ‘Let’s Go To The Beach’

Bri Teresi is dropping jaws in another smoking hot social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram are well-aware, Teresi regularly pushes the envelope on the platform, posing in some of the sexiest outfits that you could ever imagine. In the most recent update that was shared for her fans, the stunner sizzled in not just one but two new photos.

In the caption of the brand new post, Teresi tagged herself in Los Angeles, California. She looked like she was in her element, sitting on a rock that overlooked the ocean and tilting her head back as she soaked up the sun. The model showed off her killer figure in a white one-piece bikini that she wore pulled down, while going topless and covering her chest with her arms. The model also had her toned and tanned legs on full display in the snapshot.

Teresi wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included blush, eyeliner, and mascara. The second photo in the series showed the bombshell clad in the same smoking hot swimsuit, this time leaning against a rock with her hands and striking another insanely sexy pose. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that she was at the beach and asked them which photo they liked more.

So far, the new update has amassed over 4,000 likes and well over 100 comments — a number that continues to grow. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others dropped a line to let her know which image they like better. A few more had no words and commented on the photo by using their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart.

“Anytime baby, so gorgeous & sexy,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Absolute perfection!! Would go to the beach with you everyday if I could!!,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“I love this one! Both for me! I’m a beach person just like you,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell stunned in another NSFW outfit while putting on a chesty display. The smokeshow tagged herself in Hollywood where she looked dressed to impress in a navy silk robe that draped perfectly off her shoulders, exposing plenty of cleavage for the camera. The robe tied in the middle, showing off her trim waist and it comes as no shock that fans also gave that photo their stamp of approval with tons of likes and comments.