Vanessa Hudgens Looks Smoking Hot In Revealing Black Bralette

Singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens, who recently appeared in the action movie Bad Boys For Life alongside fellow multi-talented artist Will Smith, recently treated her 37.5 million Instagram followers to a casual yet super-sexy selfie.

The picture appeared to be taken in a simple spot, perhaps Vanessa’s own bathroom at home, although she didn’t specify. The brunette bombshell had her curly locks pulled up in a messy bun and secured with a yellow scrunchie. She wore a black bralette top that looked comfortable yet smoking hot. The top dipped low in the middle, showing off a hint of cleavage, and had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, almost in a halter style. She added her own twist to the look by layering on several gold necklaces, including one with a circular pendant that hung between her cleavage. Vanessa also added a few more accessories, including some bracelets, a ring, and a navel ring that peeked out over her pants.

Vanessa paired the plain black bralette with some high-waisted leopard-print pants that had a ruched, elastic waistband. She posed with one hand on her toned waist and the other holding her phone in a black case. Vanessa also used a filter for the photo, which added three butterflies dancing across her face. Her makeup application was relatively minimal in the shot, with just enough to accentuate her natural beauty.

The brunette beauty gave her followers a bit of context in the caption of the post, where she told her fans that she was going to some kind of “funk night” and called her ensemble “pajama chic.”

Her fans absolutely loved the simple selfie that flaunted her toned physique, and the post racked up over 574,600 likes within just eight hours, including a like from Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. The post also received over 1,300 comments as her eager fans showered her with praise.

One admirer referenced her latest project, saying, “finally saw bad boys 3! Loved your characters style V!”

Another follower couldn’t get enough of the whole vibe of the shot and simply said, “you’re serving!!!!!!”

One commenter referenced the filter she used and said, “I see I’m not the only one getting butterflies over here.”

“Sooo stunning,” another person said, followed by two heart-eyes emoji.

Vanessa isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique, and just last week, she shared a sizzling photo for “Thirsty Thursday.” In the picture, as The Inquisitr reported, Vanessa showed off her new sunflower tattoo and simultaneously flashed her sideboob at her fans in the smoking hot snap.