Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Scandalously Tight White Dress

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko treated her 10.5 million Instagram followers to a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a white dress that looked like it was made just for her hourglass body. The look was scandalously tight, and showcased Anastasiya’s curves to perfection.

The dress that Anastasiya wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag Fashion Nova in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. Anastasiya didn’t include any geotag or reference to her location in the caption, but she appeared to be enjoying a meal out at a chic-looking restaurant. The buxom Instagram sensation rocked a white dress with a plunging neckline that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage. The dress had vintage-inspired sleeves that framed her ample assets, and was crafted from a simple material.

The dress hugged Anastasiya’s curves from her shoulders to her thighs, and almost looked painted on. The piece dipped in at her tiny waist and then flared back out over her voluptuous hips. Anastasiya’s legs disappeared under the tablecloth of the table in front of her, so fans couldn’t tell what the length of the dress was. However, given how much of her legs were on display, it looked to be a bit longer than the average mini dress.

Anastasiya wore her blond locks down in a sleek middle part, and accentuated her eyes with her bold brows. She rocked a neutral gloss on her lips, and added a touch of sparkle with a statement ring and bracelet to accessorize.

Anastasiya played with her hair in the seductive post and stared right at the camera, tantalizing her fans. The Instagram bombshell’s fans absolutely loved the post, and the simple snap racked up over 14,300 likes within just 29 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the ensemble.

One fan called Anastasiya a “beautiful goddess,” and followed the compliment with a string of emoji.

“Beauty and curves in a tight dress,” another fan added.

One follower couldn’t get enough of the Russian beauty’s page, and said “Wow always more impressed with every picture.”

“Such a lovely curvy figure!” another fan said.

Anastasiya isn’t afraid to flaunt her hourglass physique for her eager fans in a wide variety of outfits. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya shared a short video in which she promoted an energy drink company that she promotes. In the video, the beauty rocked a pair of skintight pants and a cropped top that flaunted her voluptuous figure.