Cindy Prado Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Bottoms During Mexican Getaway

Model Cindy Prado sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram share. The beauty looked smoking hot while she teased her fans and tugged at the strings of her skimpy bikini bottoms.

The stunner’s two-piece was made from a snakeskin fabric. The top was a classic triangle style that showed off plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms featured several thin strings on the front, giving her fans a peek at the skin on her lower abdomen. She paired the suit with an elaborate woven necklace that featured shells.

The geotag on the update said that Cindy was in Tulum, Mexico, for the photoshoot. The post was a group of five photos that were taken outside, with some taken while Cindy sat at an outdoor bar.

Two of the snaps showed the stunner sitting on a rail near the outside of a building. She flaunted her body in the sexy suit. She tugged on the sides of her bikini bottoms while giving the camera sultry looks. One of the snaps showed all of Cindy’s body, while the other zoomed in and showed her from the mid-thigh up.

The remaining pictures showed Cindy leaning on a stool at an outdoor bar. In one snap, she faced the camera while leaning one arm on the bar. The pose showed off her hourglass figure. Another picture captured her with one hand on the side of her bottoms while looking at the camera. Another snap showed Cindy leaning both arms against the bar while looking over her shoulder at the camera. The pose accentuated the curve of her hip as well as her chiseled abs.

Cindy’s hair was down in loose waves. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow and blush on her cheeks. She also wore a nude shade on her lips and a bold red polish on her nails.

In the post, Cindy said the bathing suit came from Luli Fama Swimwear.

Her fans thought she looked amazing in the bathing suit, and many told her so.

“The most beautiful and sexy woman in the world,” one fan wrote.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” a second admirer told Cindy.

“very beautiful and sexy!” a third fan commented.

“WOW Cindy killing it with that bikini,” said a fourth follower.

Cindy can rock just about any look from jeans and crop tops to elegant dresses. She recently showed off her sense of style in a little black dress and a pair of booties.