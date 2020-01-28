Devon Windsor & Lorena Rae Ditch Bikini Tops In NSFW Photo: ‘No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem’

Devon and Lorena sizzled in a risque bikini bottom photo.

Victoria’s Secret models Devon Windsor and Lorena Rae left almost nothing to the imagination as they ditched their bikini tops for a sizzling NSFW photo posted to social media this week. Shared to Instagram by Devon’s own swimwear brand, Devon Windsor Swim, on January 27, the two beauties posed topless in just their skimpy white bikini bottoms.

The gorgeous professional black-and-white shot showed the two lingerie models posing side by side with the ocean water stretching for miles in front of them.

Lorena – who recently stunned in a plunging black bikini from the line – looked over her right shoulder towards the camera as she covered her bare front with arms. She put her toned booty on show in the risqué snap as she opted for a pair of pretty skimpy white briefs with a thicker band that stretched across her hips.

As for Devon, she opted for a similar pose. Instead of giving the camera a sultry look, she looked down as she turned her head over her left shoulder while standing side-by-side with the stunning 25-year-old German model, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018.

Devon opted for a pair of skimpier bottoms for the beach shoot to promote her line. She slipped into the tiniest thong bottoms with very thin strings that were tied in bows across both of her hips to make her legs look uber long.

Both beauties had their hair flowing down their backs and appeared to be rocking wet and textured hair after potentially taking a dip in the water.

In the caption, the account joked that it was “no problem” the twosome weren’t rocking shirts or shoes.

The sizzling bikini snap clearly caught the attention of Devon Windsor Swim’s followers as many left comments on the post to show off their approval.

One person wrote in French, “Simplement parfaites,” which translates in English to mean “Simply perfect.”

Another Instagram user remarked on how the photo didn’t appear to be Photoshopped to the max to hide the models’ tiny flaws.

“Love that we can see your stretchmarks,” one person said with three fire emoji, “you both are true [beauties].”

Lorena also commented on the post after it was shared on social media this week. The beauty left two red heart emoji on the comments section of the bikini snap as she was tagged in the upload.

This isn’t the first time Lorena and Devon have joined forces to model pieces from Devon’s recently launched line, though. The beauty regularly strips down to different bikinis and swimsuits to take part in tropical shoots for the brand.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the duo stunned in both the top and bottom halves of their white bikinis in another snap shared last year.