‘Queen Of Cosplay’ Jessica Nigri Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Rocks Fox Cosplay

Jessica Nigri is a topless fox in her most recent Instagram post, and her 3.9 million fans can barely contain their excitement.

On Monday, January 27, the model — who is popularly known as the “Queen of Cosplay” — took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of very racy snapshots of her sexy costume that leaves little to the imagination.

Though the photos are a tad too revealing to share here, readers wanting to check out the post can do so here.

For the pictures, Nigri is posing in a whimsical location. She appears to be standing in a swimming pool with rocks and orange vegetation in the background. The cosplayer did not include a geotag with her post to share where the photo shoot was set in.

Nigri is rocking a gorgeous silver wig with purple accents, over which she has on a pair of fox ears. As per her caption, the ears are courtesy of Little Luxies, which specializes in faux fur ears of different kinds. The wig is pulled back in a messy ponytail, while two strands at the front are loose and pulled over her shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. Next to her right fox ear, Nigri is wearing a floral pendant attached to a set of fall leaves that go with the overall theme of the shoot.

Nigri is fully topless in the shots as she lowered down the top of her dress all the way to her waist. The dress features a flower print in blood red against a purple background.

Nigri completed her intricate cosplay by wearing an interesting eye makeup in red, orange, pink and purple. The colorful shadows go around her eyes, while black eyeliner and white accents give her gaze depth. A bright purple lipstick adds even more color to her makeup.

In the first shot, Nigri is facing the camera as she uses both arms to cover her naked chest. The second shows Nigri with her back to the onlooker and arms down, exposing the side of her breast.

The post was an immediate hit with her fans. In under half an hour of being published, the photos attracted more than 41,500 likes and upwards of 820 comments. Her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“UGH SO HOT,” one user raved.

“zooo wee mama,” replied another one, adding a fox and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful Goddess,” a third fan chimed in, topping off the message with a red heart.