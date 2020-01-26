Peruvian Beauty Queen Paula Manzanal Shows Off Her Glamorous Side In A Beautiful Beige Dress

Former Miss Peru and famous model Paula Manzanal Cartwright keeps her fans thoroughly excited and happy by posting her hot pictures on her Instagram page every week. Saturday was no exception, as the hottie took to her page and wowed her admirers with a very glamorous picture.

In the snap, Paula looked exceptionally gorgeous as she opted for a glamorous, beige-colored dress adorned with beads. The tight dress not only allowed the stunner to show off her enviable figure but it also allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her cleavage.

In keeping with the glamorous outfit, Paula wore a full face of makeup. The application featured a golden-beige foundation, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara, a slick of pink blusher, nude lipstick and defined eyebrows. She finished her makeup by strobing her face with a highlighter.

The hottie wore her tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder, while she accessorized with drop earrings, a dainty gold pendant and a gold watch that matched her outfit.

To pose for the snap, Paula stood next to a staircase, tilted her hair slightly, left her lips parted and looked straight into the camera. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Barcelona, Spain. However, Paula did not mention the exact location in her post.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her beautiful outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, which is a popular choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

Within less than a day of going live, Paula’s picture garnered more than 41,000 likes and over 400 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website. Per usual, fans and followers praised the hottie for her beauty and style and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You kinda have the curves of a barbie doll,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“OMG!!! You are gorgeous, as always, and your waist is amazing,” another one chimed in.

“You’re always classy, elegant and sensual! What a gorgeous look,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer not only remarked on the model’s beauty but also confessed his love for her.

“You’re literally the most gorgeous and stunning girl I’ve ever seen. I love you so much!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “slaying it,” “queen,” and “simply amazing,” to praise the model.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These included Chantel Zales, Valeria Orsini, and Marianne Argy, among others.