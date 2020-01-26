Halle Berry Shows Cleavage In Dramatic New Instagram Pic

Halle Berry took to her Instagram page today to share a new and dramatic photo. The actress was seen flaunting her cleavage as she went topless for the occasion.

The moody tone of the image was thanks to the lighting of the shot. It was seemingly taken at nighttime with Halle framed in the bottom center. She was spotted facing the camera straight-on. Her chest was hard-to-miss, although the image was censored for social media thanks to its crop.

Halle raised her left hand into the air and gazed directly at the camera. Her face was somewhat obscured, as she wore a pair of large, dark sunglasses. Not only that, the stunner stood behind green foliage, which cast dark shadows on her face. Even so, it was possible to see that she gave a small pout.

And even though the backdrop was completely black, Halle and the leaves were illuminated in the photo. Any makeup that she wore was hard to discern, and it looked like she didn’t wear any accessories. With all of this in mind, there wasn’t much to distract from the beauty’s figure. The left side of her body was the best-lit, while her hair and the top of her head seemed to melt into the darkness. Upon a closer look, several strands of her wavy hair could be seen falling in front of the right side of her face.

The bombshell alluded to the composition of the photo in the captions.

Halle’s many fans headed to the comments section and gushed about the new share.

“I love how artsy this is!” gushed an admirer.

“Still the hottest woman alive,” declared a follower.

The actress is 53-years-old, but she’s maintaining her good looks and a fit physique. So much so, that she looks much younger than she actually is.

“Amazing photo. I have to say you are so beautiful and amazing. You are timeless,” declared a supporter.

“Wow what a cool, pretty and stunning photo,” expressed a fourth social media user.

In addition, Halle was spotted going topless again in another post from yesterday. She partially wore a flowy, white dress that fell down her left shoulder. The actress was seen sitting with her back facing the camera, and her pose left a hint of her sideboob peeking through. She was seen mostly in the shadows. Meanwhile, bright beams of light lit up a column on the left side of the frame, along with a flight of stairs behind her.