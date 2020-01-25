WWE News: Paige Says Women Still Have A Long Way To Go In ‘Male-Dominated’ Industry

Paige recently spoke to Sportskeeda‘s Gary Cassidy about the current role of women in WWE. As quoted by Fightful, the superstar said that female performers are judged much harsher compared to the criticism faced by their male counterparts, and they still have some way to go before they’re on an equal platform.

During the interview, the Survivor Series main match between Shayna Baszler and Bayley was used as an example to illustrate the point. The match didn’t live up to expectations in the eyes of many fans, and drew much criticism as a result. However, according to Paige, male superstars who have average or poor matches get overlooked much easier than women do.

The question was asked in regards to recent comments made by Becky Lynch, who said that women have to work twice as hard to prove themselves as main event superstars in the eyes of fans and company management. Paige completely agrees with this sentiment.

“It wasn’t even a bad match. But that’s just how the world works. We still have a long way to go, being women in a male-dominated industry. We got the opportunity to have an all-female main event and people weren’t happy with it. [Becky] is absolutely right. And she’ll continue to be right. There has to be change. Kind of like jokes on the internet. There has to be change. You can’t make jokes about women like that anymore.”

The “jokes” Paige is referring to could be a reference to Triple H, who recently poked fun at her sexual history, suggesting that she has children she doesn’t know about. As documented by WrestleTalk, Paige was upset about the comments made by “The Game” and voiced her frustrations on social media.

Paige has been open about how her mental health deteriorated after her private tapes were posted online, so Triple H making a joke about it was insensitive on his part. As the WrestleTalk article highlights, some of her female co-workers, including Renee Young, came to her defense after she commented on the joke. It’s clear that she’s not the only female superstar who’s tired of WWE reportedly viewing women performers as less significant than the men.

In recent months, Paige has also been critical of the company’s misuse of its female talents. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she believes that the company has a tendency to only promote the same handful of women, which has left several talented female performers struggling to find opportunities to become successful stars in their own right.