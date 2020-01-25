‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Stuns In Curve-Hugging Pink Dress

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Camille Kostek likely set more than a few pulses racing with the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, Camille donned a curve-hugging bubblegum pink dress. The outfit featured corset detailing on the bodice that accentuated her hourglass figure. Camille opted to go mostly jewelry free for these red-carpet snaps except for what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left middle finger.

In the first photo, Camille sent a bright smile over her shoulder to the camera, a move that flaunted her silky golden tresses. In the second, she struck a more standard red-carpet pose with her hips shift to one side. In this snap, her hair cascaded over one shoulder in glamorous curls. The image also gave viewers a glimpse at the silver-gray purse she wore to the event.

In the caption, Camille revealed that the post was meant to promote an upcoming appearance for a Super Bowl-themed event in Miami on Friday. The blue-eyed beauty told fans that they’ll be able to dine and dance with her if they attend.

In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled with the former cheerleader’s good looks.

“You’re such a BEAUTIFUL person inside and out!!!” one person wrote.

“I’ve never seen something so beautiful,” another added.

A third commenter compared Camille to a popular brand of fruity chewing gum.

“Girl, you’re like some bubbalicous,” they wrote before adding a sparkle emoji to their comment.

A fourth fan seemed to hint that it was time for Camille’s boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, to propose to her.

“That ring needs to move over a finger cough cough @gronk,” they wrote.

Camille is no stranger to showing off her curvy figure on Instagram. In a previous photo, she rocked an army green bikini paired with a multi-tiered statement necklace. She wore her golden blond hair mostly swept over to one side in loose waves as well.

Fans rewarded the sultry display with over 60,000 likes and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it so far.

A previous photo from the same photoshoot showed that she wore the bikini with a pair of knee-high white boots that stood out in the dusty desert setting.

“You can find me roaming around nature dancing with the wild things,” she wrote in the caption.

This social media update also proved popular with fans as it accumulated over 51,000 likes and over 280 comments.