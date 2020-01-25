Abigail Ratchford Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Her Sexy Lingerie Shoot

Abigail Ratchford gave her 9 million Instagram followers an inside look at the ins-and-outs of a lingerie photo shoot, and the results are in: It’s as sexy as it looks. The brunette bombshell posed in all different types of lingerie, preferring a black bondage look the most, which was undoubtedly pleasing to her viewers.

Abigail dazzled in the black lingerie one-piece, and she shared several Boomerangs of herself modeling the outfit from all different angles.

First she took a mirror selfie, which showed the full scope of the ensemble: A skintight, all black bodice with sultry cutouts on the bust. The fabric that went over her stomach was made up of sheer lace, and the nightie barely covered her booty. She wore black stockings that were hooked onto the bottom of the ensemble.

The second video clip showed Abigail sitting in a comfortable chair in a room with huge windows overlooking Los Angeles. An enormously tall palm tree could be seen in the distance. She sat with one leg crossed over the other, and fans could make out her black heels.

The 27-year-old model once again flipped the camera to selfie mode, this time showing her followers a much closer-up view of the racy outfit, which showed off all of her curves. Straps criss-crossed at the top of her chest, making for a slight bondage look.

In another mirror selfie, fans could see just how short the bottom was, which barely covered her derriere. The barely-there, super tight nature of the fabric only served to emphasize just how curvaceous Abigail’s backside appeared.

Her hair and makeup were both flawless, with her long, licorice-colored locks draped down past her bust. She wore long, thick lashes that curled upward and were coated with dark black mascara, making her eyes pop. Her cheeks were brushed with a light pink blush, and her lips were coated with a nude-pink matte finish. Her nails were lacquered with a sheer baby pink.

However sexy the black lingerie was, that wasn’t the only piece of clothing that Abigail showed off. Her next ensemble consisted of a super skimpy bra-and-panties set. The red — and red-hot — look was completed with laced-up red leggings with massive cutouts. The bra flaunted her massive cleavage, and the underwear was completely sheer. Once again, Abigail rocked black heels with the ensemble.

Lastly, she took a selfie in another cutout lingerie set, this one a deep teal. The lacy, sheer bra was entirely NSFW and showcased some serious underboob. Abigail stared at the camera with a come-hither look in this selfie, enticing all of the fans who came along for the behind-the-scenes journey.