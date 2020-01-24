Latina Bombshell Ainsley Rodriguez Shares Motivational Message In Tiny String Bikini

Ainsley Rodriguez is sizzling in yet another sexy Instagram share. As fans of the Latina model know, Rodriguez is one of the most-followed fitness models in the game and she boasts a fan base of over 1.9 million on Instagram alone. In the most recent photo that was shared on her wildly popular page, the model sizzled in another outfit that showcased her killer body.

For the occasion, the social media star tagged herself in Miami, Florida where she struck a pose in what appeared to be her home. The model flaunted her flawless figure in a tiny, black string bikini that dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. She paired the top with equally as revealing bottoms while her taut tummy and toned legs took center stage in the shot. The beauty wore her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail and covered her face with her cell phone.

In the second image in the series of two, the model dropped jaws in the same sexy black bikini. That particular photo was taken from a closer angle and in the caption of the image, she shared an inspirational message for her fans. It comes as no surprise that it’s earned her a ton of attention already.

So far, the post has garnered over 49,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 comments. Some of the model’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment on the photo using their choice of emoji including the flame and heart. About half of the beauty’s fans commented in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Love your heart, your inspiration, your kindness towards everyone’s journey…beautiful from the inside out!,” one fan commented adding a single black heart emoji.

“It’s getting hot in here, you look amazing keep the work going,” another Instagram user gushed along with a flame emoji.

“You always look incredible!! I have the ring ready!!,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another sexy ensemble, that time something that was just a little bit less revealing. In the photo the stunner looked dressed to impress, rocking a pair of tight liquid leggings and an oversized sweater that draped perfectly off her shoulder. She completed the hot look with high black heels and a black leather purse. Like her most recent share, that post earned her a ton of attention.