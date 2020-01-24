Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Sizzles In See-Through Crocheted Set That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Aylen Alvarez continues to enjoy sun-filled days in the Caribbean, and she has managed to carve out time to share snippets from her trip with her loyal 3.6 million Instagram fans.

On Thursday, January 23, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshot of herself in a revealing outfit that puts her famous curves front and center.

In the photos, Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis on Instagram — is seen standing barefoot in the sand by a majestic tree. In the background, the turquoise waters of the ocean glisten brightly. According to the geotag paired with the post, the pictures were taken at the Atlantis Paradise Island, a resort hotel edging on the Atlantic Ocean.

Alvarez is rocking a two-piece set that consists of a crop top and a skirt made of crochet in white, nude and light brown colors. The top features two short sleeves that sit off her shoulders. Its straight-cut neckline sits low on the model’s chest, putting her ample cleavage on display. In addition, the bottom part of the top is super short, leaving quite a bit of underboob exposed. The second picture shows a better view of the front of the top.

Alvarez teamed her top with a matching skirt that sits just above her bellybutton. Sitting higher on her lower back, the skirt clings to her backside, accentuating the brunette beauty’s curvy derriere. The skirt reaches down below her knees, hugging her curves closely. As Alvarez revealed in the caption, her outfit is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as she indicates in her Instagram bio.

The first photo shows Alvarez with her back to the camera as she stands on tiptoes. She is looking over her shoulder, into the camera. The second shot is a closeup of the model. She is turned to the camera as she touches the trunk of the tree.

The photo was a hit with her fans. In under a day of going live, the post has garnered more than 36,000 likes and upwards of 540 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their admiration for Alvarez, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“The baddest,” one user raved, following the words with fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow those colors on you,” replied another user, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji after the comment.

“You always look very pretty the outfit looks so elegant and sexy,” a third fan chimed in.